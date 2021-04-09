Regal Cinemas at Arbor Place set to reopen May 7

The big screen is returning to Douglasville.
Regal Cinemas announced that its theater at Arbor Place Mall will be one of three in the west Georgia area reopening soon.
According to a news release release, the Arbor Place location will reopen on May 7 along with the Georgian Cinemas in Newnan at Ashley Park.
The Carrollton location is slated to reopen May 14.
Theaters across the country have been mostly shutdown due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements.
“Regal is thrilled to welcome our guests back to movies!,” a statement from the company reads.
The mall has been open since late April with some strict guidelines. However, the movie theater did not reopen at the time.
In the past few weeks, many movie theaters across the country have been reopening as new movie releases have become available.
For several months, new releases were available through streaming services.
Some selected theaters are now open and showing the monster-sized movie Godzilla vs. Kong.
“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” Regal said in the statement. “As we re-open our theaters, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees.”
The theater’s opening coincides with the state’s easing of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp rolled back many longstanding COVID-19 distancing restrictions for the state.
The lifted orders from the governor removes the state’s months-long ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in one place.
In addition, restaurants and bars can now seat patrons at least 3.5 feet from each other instead of the previous 6-foot requirement. Movie-goers can sit 3 feet from each other in indoor theaters. A shelter-in-place order for nursing homes and other elderly-care facilities has also been lifted.
Earlier this week, nearly 4.3 million vaccines had been administered in the state, which included more than 2.8 million getting at least one shot.
According to Georgia Department of Public Health data, about 1.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
Kemp has received some pushback from health experts for the bans being lifted.
“Too soon, way too soon,” Emory University leading epidemiologist Dr. Carlos del Rico told the Capitol Beat News Service.
Kemp has defended his stance.
“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccine administration here in Georgia,” Kemp said this week at a press conference. “The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is our key back to normal, and with all Georgians ages 16 and over now eligible to receive the shot, we are well on our way as we head into spring and summer.”
