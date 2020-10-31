SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Registration for the 6th annual Operation Christmas Douglas County is now taking place.
Those interested can sign up in-person at the Douglas County Health Department or on the Douglas County School System website at dcssga.org.
Children and teens on free or reduced lunch through the school system qualify for the free Christmas gifts. Registration forms are available in English and Spanish.
Distribution of the toys and gifts at more than 30 local churches, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County Fire Department, and Douglas County High School will take place on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Children will receive a Golden Ticket the week prior to the event, directing parents to the sites where they can pick up their gifts. The Golden Ticket will be sent by email.
Gifts this year will include Nerf guns, Lego building sets, board games, action figures, sports equipment, Hot Wheels, bicycles, earbuds, Play-Doh, games and puzzles, baby toys, remote controlled vehicles, and dolls. Brands include Fisher- Price, Hasbro, Mattel, Disney, and many more. We also have age appropriate gifts for teenagers.
Visit the Operation Christmas Facebook page at @TheElfSquad for the latest information.
Those interested are urged to sign up as soon as possible so organizers know how many elves they need to get into Santa’s workshop.
