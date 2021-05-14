Rep. Greene criticized after one-sided spat with AOC

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being accused of aggressively shouting at and following another member of Congress through the U.S. Capitol, according to two reporters from the Washington Post who witnessed the interaction.
According to the witnesses, Greene shouted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, as they were exiting the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon.
After Ocasio-Cortez did not reply, Greene followed her, shouting accusations that Ocasio-Cortez is a “radical socialist” who supports Antifa and Black Lives Matter, which Greene falsely called terrorist organizations.
“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted, according to the Post’s reporters. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”
Ocasio-Cortez did not appear to answer Greene.
“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement. “We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”
Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, announced she was moving her office in January following a confrontation with Greene.
On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the latest incident “beyond the pale.”
“It’s so beyond the pale of anything that it is in keeping with bringing honor to the House, or not bringing dishonor to the House,” she said. “It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder, it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee.”
The House Ethics Committee, which includes five members from each party, has the power to make recommendations and issue guidance related to standards of conduct for House members.
An outspoken conservative, Greene’s confrontational style has won her the adoration of many Republicans in her north Georgia district, though other conservatives worry privately about her effectiveness as a lawmaker.
In February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments after old social media posts emerged where she called for the assassination of Democratic leaders and expressed support for the baseless conspiracy group QAnon.
Greene’s office responded to a request for comment with links to a series of Greene’s tweets in which she acknowledged the incident but denied screaming, said Ocasio-Cortez was afraid to debate her and suggested that it is Ocasio-Cortez rather than Greene who should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.
