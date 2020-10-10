The first African-American woman to hold the House District 66 seat is seeking re-election next month, hoping to serve as a role model for young women.
But Democratic Rep. Kimberly Alexander faces a Republican challenger in pharmacist Jason Jones in the district that includes Douglas and Paulding counties.
Alexander was elected in 2012. She holds a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta.
She said the most pressing issue facing her district is the coronavirus pandemic, and she and other House Democrats have written a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp encouraging him to implement mask policies prior to the re-opening of businesses.
“Georgians are facing several crises, specifically, the effects of this deadly pandemic,” she said. “Citizens are concerned about whether or not they will have enough money to pay their bills, mortgage and put food on the table. Currently, everything is centered on and around the pandemic.”
The federal, state and local governments need to ensure that all essential workers have the appropriate personal protective equipment, she said, as well as hazard pay and rapid testing for the virus.
She added she doesn’t think the federal government has done enough to help small business owners because she said most of the funding has been provided to big corporations.
The allocation of a $1,200 stimulus check to citizens across the nation was also not enough for families to maintain food or pay their mortgages and bills, she said, and she will continue to support local businesses in the district.
She said she supports raising minimum wages for grocery store employees, restaurant workers, truck drivers and daycare workers.
“A confidential hotline should be established through the Department of Labor to address workers concerned about testing positive, (and) time allowed for quarantine without jeopardizing and/or losing their jobs due to work retaliation,” she said.
Since being elected in 2012, she has worked toward expanding Medicaid and paid sick leave. She said in Georgia, African-Americans make up about one-third of the state’s residents but account for approximately half of the hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
She supports the Affordable Care Act, but the health care plan will be heard by the Supreme Court next month, which will determine its fate.
“Based on the coronavirus, it is more important now for citizens to have access to quality, affordable healthcare,” she said.
On racial injustice, she said law enforcement officers should “be professional” and “not bring bias into their job at any time.” She supports the right to protest and law enforcement, but she added residents must be willing to call out either if they do something that is questionable.
She is sponsoring legislation that would require the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to assist law enforcement and other government officials such as state legislators, commission chairs and mayors.
“I do not believe that we should defund the police,” she said. “I do believe that we need to enhance the services of law enforcement by promoting community involvement and adding a social worker/specialist to their team to address issues that may arise such as mental illness, homelessness and substance abuse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.