U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-13, will return to Congress after easily winning his reelection bid Tuesday over Republican challenger Becky Hites.
Scott had 260,062 votes (76.91%) to Hites’ 78,088 votes (23.09%) as of Wednesday afternoon with some votes still out in Fulton County.
Scott was first elected in 2002 to serve the 13th District, which includes all of Douglas County and parts of Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties.
Scott got 41,895 (63.52%) of the 65,956 votes cast in Douglas County to Hites’ 24,061 (36.48%).
“Thank you to the great people of Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “It is my honor to serve as your U.S. Representative in Congress, and I am incredibly proud to take this next step in shaping our future together.”
Greg Fournier, Hites’ campaign strategist, posted a message to her Facebook page Wednesday conceding.
Fournier wrote: “While we didn’t get where we all wanted to be, we proved one thing. Becky E. Hites’ is the strongest Republican candidate to emerge in some time. Not just in the 13th Congressional District of Georgia, but she would be an asset and an assertive leader of the people no matter where she ran for office. I have come to see unmatched professionalism, character and dedication to the people she wants to represent. She took this race and the potential opportunity and honor to serve, as a duty. She didn’t take it as a punchline or to make her feel cool. She will be back, stronger, better financed and with even more fire to win in Georgia and the Nation. Thank you to all that were on our team and voted for her. Every single vote she received is special to Becky. Every vote she didn’t get is a signal to her that we need to try harder. Thank you once again. She does not know what path she will take. I assure you that whatever path, that is, it’s for a better Georgia and a better 13th District of Georgia for however long it survives with redistricting. To be continued.”
Ahead of the election, Scott told the Sentinel that when he first ran for Congress, he “made a commitment to look for ways to improve the lives of my constituents by standing up for their values, their families and their children.”
He said his top priorities are keeping his constituents safe and healthy while securing jobs within the economy.
Hites is a business owner who said she ran because she “continued to watch as our country’s history is vilified and our very successful free market economic system turned into a punching bag.”
Meanwhile, at least one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats will be decided in a Jan. 5 runoff.
In the special election for the Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler with 21 candidates, Democrat Raphael Warnock had 32.09% of the statewide vote as of Wednesday afternoon with some votes still not counted. Loeffler finished second with 26.37% of the vote.
Since neither candidate got at least 50% of the vote, Warnock and Loeffler will go to a Jan. 5 runoff to decide the race.
In Douglas County, Warnock got 42.87% of the vote and Loeffler was second with 20.66%.
Both Loeffler and Warnock held rallies in Douglasville in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election.
In Georgia’s other U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican David Perdue held on to a 50.63% lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff’s 47.07% and Libertarian Shane Hazel’s 2.3% on Wednesday afternoon.
Perdue can win the seat outright if his lead stays above 50% when the final votes are tallied. If Ossoff manages to pull Perdue below the 50% level, that race would also be decided in a Jan. 5 runoff.
In Douglas County, Ossoff got 60.82% of the vote to Perdue’s 36.84% and Hazel’s 2.34%.
