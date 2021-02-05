SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
ATLANTA — State Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-Atlanta, was recently appointed to serve as member of House Minority Caucus Whip Team. Thomas was appointed to serve on the deputy whip team by House Minority Whip David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and her appointment is for the 2021-22 legislative term, which is concurrent with her service as member of the Georgia House of Representatives.
“It is an honor to be appointed to this leadership role as a freshman legislator during my first legislative session,” said Thomas. “When leadership roles need to be expanded, a fresh perspective is always warranted. I am grateful to Whip Wilkerson for recognizing my leadership abilities, which I developed during my undergrad studies. I received my degree in political science from Grambling State University and did not know how I would use it at the time, but I know it will assist me greatly in my service with the deputy whip team.”
Members of the deputy whip team are responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the General Assembly and helping their fellow Georgia House Democratic Caucus members understand the details of bills and resolutions.
Thomas represents the citizens of District 65, which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Industry and Labor and Information and Audits committees.
