District 65 state Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, is sponsoring several bills in the 2022 session including HB 898 the Georgia COVID-19 State Fellowship Act and three more bills now in the pipeline.
Thomas, who spoke by phone, gave some background on the bills and provided additional details for each one.
HB 898 is a three-pronged bill designed to offer help to families and businesses for victims of COVID, working families, and labor and industry.
“The labor part applies to interns being able to obtain a fellowship at $20.50 an hour,” she said.
The bill also helps breadwinners in the job market under 40 who have remained out of sync financially with where they were prior to March of 2020, Thomas said.
“We looked at that medium age of 40 who most likely have families who haven’t been able to make-up that income,” she said.
HB 1054, the Mental Health Georgia Equine Health program, would allocate funds to the Dept. of Behavioral Health, and Developmental Disabilities.
According to information posted at www.legis.ga.gov, HB 1054 is,
“A BILL...relating to the powers and duties of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, so as to provide for the establishment of the Georgia Equine Therapy Recovery Program; to provide for grants for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to administer the program...”
“That bill is in Industry and Labor,” Thomas said. “I’m asking them to fund equestrians and farms and/or ranches that use horses for mental health therapy for veterans, adults, and youth with disabilities. Funds haven’t been appropriated yet, to determine how many people could possibly be served.”
Another bill entitled the “Urban Farming Youth Initiative, Thomas said,
“Is to allow individuals aged 6-18 to become a full-fledged farmer within a year through a pilot program in Douglas, Coweta, and Fulton counties and would be administered by the UGA Cooperative Extension. They like the bill so much they created an actual program to companion the bill with.”
Some of the details in this bill are still being formulated, Thomas said.
“The Urban Farming bill is definitely going to move; they just have some issues with the dollar amount and the actual location of the pilot,” she said.
And lastly HB 966, the Solar Consumer Awareness Act is,
“A BILL...relating to electrical service, so as to require that retail consumers view a solar awareness presentation prior to purchasing certain solar technology; to provide for a short title; to provide for definitions; to require certain documentation; to provide for the Public Service Commission to develop such solar awareness presentation and to promulgate certain rules and regulations...”
“This is a special bill because it was written with a District 65 South Fulton resident, and asks the Public Service Commission to find a vendor that will create solar-panel curriculum for education prior to purchasing a solar panel unit,” Thomas said. “It would seek to require some means by which to educate potential customers of solar home conversions before they’ve made that investment.”
Thomas noted instances of finding people spending $50,000 on a system for which they’ll never receive the return on their investment because their property isn’t suited for it.
“I’m working with GreyStone on it and also the Georgia Solar Association. And so I’d like GreyStone to be the actual vendor that writes the curriculum plan and administers that presentation prior to purchase,” she said. “I met with the Ga. Solar Association and they would like me to go ahead and name GreyStone Power in the bill, so they can get behind it,” she said.
But Thomas also noted that it’s important to keep the education piece to remain balanced and not biased away from Solar, where it may still be a valid option for some consumers.
Thomas said all three bills are currently assigned. A hearing has been requested.
“The chairman for Labor/Industry for HB 1054 said ‘let’s get some funds allocated,’ he feels like it can move through committee, to rules, to the floor,” she said.
Thomas was also asked about her experience in the legislature since being elected and now into her sophomore session.
“It’s a very intense process and coupled with more than 15 moves from concept to fruition of a bill, and whether it’s killed on onset or matriculates through the process, or in other words, it’s more than a notion. And to be very successful as a legislator you kind of have to know the federal level with funding, so if we’re dealing with an $8.2 trillion dollar federal budget, we need to know how much of that is coming to Georgia, watching the funding closely as legislators.”
Thomas said that the most successful legislator will be creating proposals based on where that federal money is going.
“So when the money trickles down, you already have a proposal; you have to tell them, ‘how this can be done.’ So, it’s a very cumbersome process, you’ll never be able to give full comprehension to constituents and they will always continue to ask questions, because of the intricacies of being a state legislator in this government,” she said.
The path for something being signed into law is a long one and Thomas said she’d like to see even two out of the four bills she’s working on pass this session.
Thomas represents the citizens of House District 65, which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2020, and currently serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Industry and Labor and Information and Audits committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.