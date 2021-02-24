The tourism industry generated $272.47 million in direct, domestic traveler expenditures in Douglas County in 2019, according to a recent study commissioned by the state.
The study by the U.S. Travel Association, prepared for the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), reported travel and tourism created $11.14 million in state tax revenues in Douglas and generated $8.48 million in local tax revenues for the county and its cities in 2019.
“2019 was a phenomenal year for tourism in Douglas County and it shows the impact that the tourism industry has on our community,” Douglasville Tourism Program Manager Samantha Rosado said. “As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll work harder than ever to reestablish the tourism industry’s effect on our local economy.”
Each household in Douglas County would need to be taxed an additional $399 per year to replace taxes generated by tourism activity, according to a release from the city of Douglasville.
The travel industry also supported more than 2,275 jobs and created $54.87 million in payroll for travel-related businesses in the county, according to the report.
In 2019, the unemployment rate in Douglas County was 3.5%. Without the jobs supported by the tourism industry, the jobless rate would have been 6.6%, according to the city.
Travel expenditures have increased in Douglas for the last seven years, the report shows, jumping from $203.83 million in 2013, to $218.61 million in 2014, $226.10 million in 2015, $236.85 million in 2016, $245.17 million in 2017 and $261.18 million in 2018.
In neighboring Carroll County, tourism generated $183.89 million in spending in 2019, and in Paulding County tourism generated $90.78 million in 2019, according to the report. Nearby Coweta County, which like Carroll and Paulding is similar in population to Douglas, saw tourism spending of $238.32 million in 2019, the report shows.
Ashley Barfield, director of tourism research for GDEcD, said a separate state report shows total tourism spending in Georgia in 2019 at $38.9 billion and the total economic impact from tourism at $68.96 billion.
“These record-breaking figures from 2019, when Georgia’s tourism generated $68.96 billion in economic impact and supported more than 484,000 jobs, demonstrate the enormous impact the tourism industry has on our economy,” said Mark Jaronski, deputy commissioner for Tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Travel has been important to economic recovery after past recessions. As the state’s tourism office, our goal is to not only rebuild Georgia’s tourism industry back to where it was in 2019, but also beyond by working with our partners statewide to ensure that Georgia is positioned better than ever before across a very competitive, global tourism marketplace.”
Travel expenditures are assumed to take place whenever a traveler exchanges money for an activity considered part of his/her trip. Travel expenditures are allocated among states by simulating where the exchange of money for goods or services actually took place.
By their nature, some travel expenditures are assumed to occur at the traveler’s origin, some at his/her destination and some en route, according to the report.
Direct domestic traveler expenditures are grouped into six categories in the study — public transportation, auto transportation, lodging, foodservices, entertainment and recreation, and general retail trade.
The report shows that foodservices accounted for 31.5% of what is defined as travel spending in Georgia, the largest of any industry sector. The foodservices sector “includes restaurants, grocery stores and other eating and drinking establishments.”
Public transportation accounted for 22.9% of travel spending statewide. Air travel, intercity bus, rail, boat or ship, and taxicab or limousine are all including under public transportation.
Lodging accounted for 17.2% of travel spending and includes hotels and motels, campgrounds and rentals of vacation or second homes.
Auto transportation accounted for 12.4% of travel spending and includes privately-owned vehicles, fas stations and car rentals.
General retail trade (9.1%) and entertainment and recreation (6.9%) round out the travel spending categories.
