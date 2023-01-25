ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans are backing legislation that would increase the statewide cap on income tax credits offered to donors to a fund that provides private school scholarships.
House Bill 54, introduced by state Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, would raise the cap from the current $120 million per year to $200 million.
The program offered $58 million in tax credits through 2018, then was increased to $100 million in 2019 and $120 million this year.
“Every time the General Assembly has lifted the cap – as is proposed again this year – Georgia donors have immediately matched it,” said Christy Riggins, director of the American Federation for Children’s Georgia chapter.
“This past year, requests to give through the program reached $150 million, well past the current $120 million cap. Georgians believe in this program and have proven they think it is a great use for their tax dollars.”
Legislative Democrats have opposed using state tax credits to help fund private school scholarships as diverting government resources to private education.
Carson’s bill has yet to be assigned to a House committee.
