Sara Ray took the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge earlier this year. The Douglas County Chamber president and CEO said the biggest takeaway for her was that it wasn’t as complex as she expected.
“That’s what I found was great about the challenge,” Ray said of the program developed by the United Way of Greater Atlanta. “It literally even gave you questions to ask people, things to consider, responses to what people might say if you ask those questions. The word I always use is ‘reshaping the lens.’ It helps you kind of see and know and understand from a broader perspective.”
The Chamber is now inviting interested Douglas County businesses and residents to take the Challenge, which kicks off Monday, Aug. 9.
Ray said the Challenge is all electronic and that anyone in the community can register for free through the Chamber at https://bit.ly/2X7PVsh. She said while it’s a 21-day challenge, the Chamber plans to spread it out over three emails a week so people don’t get overwhelmed.
Ray said the challenge is self-guided and that if someone misses a day, they can play catch up later based on their own schedule.
“It’s all electronic. It’s all emails,” Ray said. “And then they have a variety of different ways that they put the information out to you. So it’s not the same exact kind of format every time. There’s videos, and then they even do a great job at — if you like this information, here’s a podcast you can listen to, here’s a book you can read. It kind of gives you the opportunity to go as deep with it as you
want to. Or you can read the short and sweet version and be OK with that.”
Topics include Racism in Atlanta, Housing & Redlining, Intersection of Race + Gender, Allyship, and the Effects of Racial Inequities on child well-being.
She said the Challenge will allow all participants to “develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and our Greater Atlanta community, as well as the barriers they place on improving child well-being.”
And she said participants will have “the opportunity to gain national and local insights, tools for courageous conversations, resources for healing, guidance to become an ally or level up one’s allyship and connections to a network of leaders working to create and equitable Greater Atlanta for all.”
Ray said the Chamber has a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee that’s been in operation for more than two years. Still, she said the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge “is very timely” because of the social injustice that came to a head last year.
She said while the Challenge is through the United Way, the Chamber’s version will have links to specific businesses, resources and programs in Douglas County.
And she said the Chamber plans to “drive conversations” through its social media platforms so
that people can have
a community
dialogue.
She said the United Way has found great value in the Challenge, noting that corporations like Target and Coca-Cola have participated. And she said the Chamber is offering the Challenge as a way to help the local community.
“There’s no reason for especially small businesses to feel the need to become
a certified diversity
and inclusion officer,” Ray said. “Or to pay large sums of money
to have somebody come in and do (Diversity, Equity
and Inclusion) training. We can provide that outlet and the resources.”
