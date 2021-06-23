Douglas County firefighters were on the scene of a gas main break on Post Road near Dog River Bridge.
Douglas County firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:32 p.m. Post Road is closed in both directions and multiple homes have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Atlanta Gas Light were on the scene with Greystone Power as well. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with traffic. “Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes,” Rick Martin, spokesman for the Fire Department said. “Motorists are being asked to avoid Post Road between Tyree and Jenkins Rds.”
Construction workers were operating when heavy equipment broke the gas line. Atlanta Gas Light is addressing the situation at this hour.
At least six to eight residences were evacuated affecting about 10 individuals. The gas leak has not been capped. There are no injuries reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.