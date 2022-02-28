Douglasville and Douglas County are looking to recoup some of the local history with the American chestnut tree.
During the state’s Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, the Douglasville-Douglas County Friends of the American Chestnut announced the planting of five trees near the entrance of Foxhall Resort in south Douglas.
“We are blessed to be chosen as a test site,” said Foxhall President & CEO Harrison Merrill Jr.
“When you plant trees, you plant life,” Commission Chairman Ramona Jackson Jones said during the Arbor Day Restoration Celebration. “We will encourage everyone to do what needs to be done to promote a healthy environment. Trees are so important. This will help address our local ecosystem and it is a native Georgia tree.”
Dot Padgett is leading the county’s efforts in restoring the trees.
According to Douglas County Master Gardener Marjorie Stansel, the city of Douglasville was known as Skint Chestnut because of the large chestnut tree used by Native Americans to mark their trail.
Stansel said the tree was stripped of its bark to make it more easily seen.
The county was known as the home of the American chestnut tree.
Alexander High School’s Future Farmers of America club provided the borders for the trees on the Foxhall property.
Kathy Patrick, president of the Georgia chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation, praised the county for its work in helping restore the iconic tree.
“I’m so thrilled
that Douglas County is being so helpful,” Patrick said. “These trees have a special background. They can thrive.”
Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Gil Shearouse said the WSA is committed to a strong ecosystem.
“We are environmental activists,” Shearouse said. “Having a strong ecosystem is important.”
Douglasville City Councilman and
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller gave a brief history of Skint Chestnut and reminded everyone of the city and county’s commitment to the preservation of trees.
“We are committed to environmental protection,” Miller
said. “As a tree city advisory member,
we are committed to
the preservation of trees.”
