Douglasville Books, the oldest bookstore in the county, is for sale.
Owner Teresa Rice has owned it for about six years and announced recently she is selling the business and currently searching for the right buyer to take over.
On Wednesday, Rice told the Sentinel there’s a “high probability” she’s found a buyer but that “nothing is signed” yet. She said more news on the possible sale should be forthcoming in a few weeks.
Rice confirmed last week via phone that it’s the oldest bookstore in Douglas County. Horton’s in Carrollton is the oldest bookstore in Georgia, she said.
Before taking ownership of the bookstore, Rice was a longtime customer. When the previous owner planned to close the store for good if no one bought it, she stepped in and took over ownership back in 2016.
“The original owner had it for 30 years and she wanted more time to spend with the grandkids,” she said.
Rice is reaching her own version of retirement, she says. And she wants to sell the business while she has a choice for how that gets handled.
“I’m older and I’m selling now because I don’t want to wait until I have to sell,” Rice explained. “I don’t want to wait until one of us old folks can no longer function and have to close it quickly and not have the opportunity to have someone take it over — it’s been around here for 36 years.”
The bookstore originally opened in October of 1986 and before long had moved to Stewart Parkway near the old Walmart. There were some other locations that followed that, she said. By the time that Rice bought it, the store was at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard.
In April of 2019 Rice moved the bookshop downtown to 6643 Church Street across the street from Region’s Bank into what was previously home to 4th Time Around Antiques.
That was less than good timing for any business as the pandemic hit and there was some downtime until about June, she said, when she started taking appointment visits.
In terms of finding the right buyer Rice said the store is better suited to book lovers who also won’t obsess over the monthly profit margin.
“Somebody who likes books and who has another source of income, it’s probably not going to support you. The first thought is a couple of retired teachers who could run it together. This place would support itself and make them a little more maybe,” Rice said.
Douglasville Books’ move to Church Street was featured six years ago in the Sentinel and that article noted the move away from brick and mortar bookstores with more consumers shifting to online stores, print books sales were declining, and adding to that the delivery of reading material to the consumer was changing.
“There are some people who prefer to read on a device. But there’s still a lot of us out there who’d like to have a book, particularly if you’re learning something and you want to maintain the knowledge long term, because your brain sees the difference between a print book and a device, so there’s still a need for print books,” Rice said.
The store doesn’t sell Kindle or other E-reader devices, she said. Sideline items include things such as puzzles and educational kid’s games. But beyond that there still remains a clientele for print books.
Rice added that someone taking over who may be more tech-savvy could stand to make more out of the shop nowadays, although the store does have a presence on Facebook, Instagram and has a website.
“It feels like a privilege and a great responsibility to keep it going,” Rice commented in the 2019 Sentinel article. And that sentiment is still there for her.
“I truly love it, but it would be nice to be able to have someone helping out up to a couple of days a week,” she said.
As “time waits for no one” Rice said that while she enjoys the business, it takes it up a lot of her time — so the search is on for a new owner.
“You won’t get rich in cash but the experience has been priceless,” Rice commented on the store’s Facebook page.
For more information about Douglasville Books, you can call 770-949-4363 or visit the Facebook page by searching Douglasville Books and/or visit the website at douglasvillebooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.