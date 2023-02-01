Douglasville Books

Teresa Rice has owned Douglasville Books for about six years and announced recently she is selling the business. A potential new buyer could be announced in a few weeks, she said Wednesday.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglasville Books, the oldest bookstore in the county, is for sale.

Owner Teresa Rice has owned it for about six years and announced recently she is selling the business and currently searching for the right buyer to take over.

