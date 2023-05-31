A man who takes care of himself, his family, his neighborhood, and his community is a man who recognizes his purpose, according to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks.

Helping men to reach their potential is what Sparks had in mind when he started the Rising Men of Douglasville group last year, whose goals include organizing and training men in the community to be visible leaders and positive male role models/mentors to young men and women here.

