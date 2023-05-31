A man who takes care of himself, his family, his neighborhood, and his community is a man who recognizes his purpose, according to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks.
Helping men to reach their potential is what Sparks had in mind when he started the Rising Men of Douglasville group last year, whose goals include organizing and training men in the community to be visible leaders and positive male role models/mentors to young men and women here.
“This is about men rising up to their rightful place in the community as leaders to take on the responsibility of being a man of positive character and integrity with values that strengthen the community and ensure that the community is safe and prospering,” he said at the time. “We want our men to stand up and be visible and vigilant.”
But Sparks said he also realizes the importance of self-care, which is the focus of Saturday’s Rising Men of Douglasville Taking Authority Conference. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Douglasville Police Department Community Room, 2083 Fairburn Road and is open to men ages 21 and over and their sons, he said.
“Like the flight attendant tells passengers when they board the plane, put the mask on yourself first in order to take care of others in case of an emergency,” Sparks said. “You can’t help anyone if you are incapacitated.”
This conference will cover several topics but will highlight men’s medical issues, financial planning, and family leadership.
Dr. Marlon Hudson, whose specialty is emergency medicine, will present on the medical part of the program. Hudson’s medical background includes work with WellStar and Tenet Healthcare (predecessor to Atlanta Medical Center. He is also a medical liaison for Medicare. His education includes degrees from Alabama State University (undergraduate); an MBA in healthcare management from Davenport University; medical degree from St. James School of Medicine; and emergency community-based training in medical trauma at the former Atlanta Medical Center.
Hudson, who with his wife are parents of a 7-year-old and a two-day-old baby, routinely attends parenting classes offered by the Douglasville Police Department to be a better parent, he said.
Other speakers include DPD Chaplain Bishop Dier Hopkins, who will speak on men working on their purpose, and a financial advisor.
Sparks encourages all men to attend and bring their sons.
“This is how men and their sons will learn what their purpose and expectations are in life,” he said. “It’s also a way for them to bond with their sons in a positive way and show the importance of being a leader instead of a follower.”
Breakfast and light snacks will be served, so men interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean at deans@douglasvillega.gov or at 678-293-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.