DPD promotions

J.R. Davidson is being promoted to deputy police chief and Brad Stafford is moving up to major at the beginning of the year with current Deputy Chief Sue Anne Shaw retiring on Saturday, Dec. 31.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglasville Police Deputy Chief Sue Anne Shaw is retiring at the end of the year, which will set in motion two big promotions. J.R. Davidson is being promoted from major to deputy chief and Capt. Brad Stafford will move into Davidson’s role. Both promotions take effect on Jan. 1.

Shaw was deputy chief over the last seven years and served in a career that spanned 31 years. She was the highest-ranking woman in the department’s history.

