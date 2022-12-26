Douglasville Police Deputy Chief Sue Anne Shaw is retiring at the end of the year, which will set in motion two big promotions. J.R. Davidson is being promoted from major to deputy chief and Capt. Brad Stafford will move into Davidson’s role. Both promotions take effect on Jan. 1.
Shaw was deputy chief over the last seven years and served in a career that spanned 31 years. She was the highest-ranking woman in the department’s history.
Police Chief Gary Sparks called Shaw “very intelligent” with a “servant’s heart,” and he said he wishes her well in retirement.
Capt. Stafford, who spoke by phone, rated Shaw highly and said he was honored to work with her and could not say enough about her and what she’s meant to the community.
Stafford moved from Indiana to Michigan and attended police academy there and after graduating eventually followed his father down to Georgia who’d retired here from Chicago, he said.
“He came down for the warmer climate and an opportunity to play more golf. I came down about a year later and really liked it and started applying to police departments,” Stafford said.
Stafford began with the DPD in 1995. He said he left later for a couple of years to do some other things and then came back.
Both Stafford and Maj. Davidson say they look forward to the broader focus that will come with their new jobs.
Currently Stafford is administrative captain over internal affairs, training, and hiring.
“We’re currently working to get the department nationally certified. That holds us to a higher standard, and there are more things that we have to prove that we do and the policies and procedures that we have; and it helps with the organizational culture. I’m really proud that we’ve attained the next level of that,” Stafford said.
“I’m also over the motors and the guys who ride the Harley Davidsons around,” he said.
“We publish a ‘Use of Force’ report every year. I’ve had fantastic administrative people, so I don’t take any credit, but I’m proud of what they’ve done, that’s the highlight for me,” he said.
Stafford says with regard to his new role as a major, he looks forward to the overview it will allow over the whole DPD.
“The department is split into four areas with four captains. As a captain you don’t necessarily become involved in the other areas. As a major I will be able to be immersed in all the different aspects of what we do and I look forward to that challenge and an opportunity to work with some people that I haven’t been day to day, and I’m grateful for that,” he said.
Stafford also said in addition to a number of other promotions there are several staffers moving into different divisions.
“That’s good for an agency for people to not only get promoted but also to move around and try new things,” he said.
Maj. J.R. Davidson, originally from Dunwoody, lives with his family in Winston. His wife works for the public defender’s office. Davidson attended the American University in Washington D.C. and the DPD was his first full-time job right out of school, he said.
According to Davidson, also contacted by phone, like Stafford, he came to the DPD in 1995 and started as major in January of 2016.
“It was a big change because I was captain over investigations, so when I came to major I was over operations which includes patrol, detectives, administrative services, and support services, so I had to get more involved in the department as a whole,” he said.
Among highlights for Davidson was attending a command staff training course for 12-weeks at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, Ky., from which he graduated in 2018.
For Davidson, a highlight to his years as a major was found in doing the same diverse role that Stafford now looks forward to moving into.
“I enjoyed getting involved in all the divisions at the same time instead of just being involved in one division; that was a highlight for me in getting to learn more about how the whole department operates — and learning more about multiple budgets,” Davidson said.
Additionally, another highlight was being more involved with presentations with the community, Leadership Douglas classes, and other community meetings, and also being more involved with the relationship between the city hall elected officials and the city manager’s office, he said.
“I spent that time trying to make the department work together as one team, even among the divisions,” Davidson said.
“As deputy chief I’m excited just to get more involved with running the whole department and being more involved with elected officials and being involved with outlining the department’s strategic goals, more long-term goals for the PD,” Davidson said. “As major it was more about what’s going on this week, this month, and now it’s more about the long-term planning of the DPD’s goals.”
In addition to the promotions of Davidson and Stafford, Sparks announced several other promotions.
Mark Edwards will move from lieutenant to captain. Emmanuel Johnson is being promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, becoming the first African American lieutenant in the department since Sparks.
Jeremy Spencer and Angelo Burgos are being promoted to sergeant. And Stephanie Young and Hunter Wiggins are moving up to corporal.
“It’s great that our leadership begins to look familiar, like our community,” Sparks said. “It’s great being chief, looking from the deputy chief all the way down to corporal. We’re hiring qualified people to stand up and lead and protect our community.”
