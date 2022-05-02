A Temple woman was denied bond Monday after being charged with shooting a teenager during a Sunday afternoon road rage incident in Douglasville.
Brittney Griffith, 30, turned herself into police Sunday night after police shared a photo of her on social media and announced a $5,000 reward for her arrest.
Griffith is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and a felony possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.
Dressed in a white T-shirt with red Nike lettering, Griffith declined to speak during the bond hearing, which was done through video conferencing from the jail before Douglas County Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp.
A Douglasville Police investigator testified during the bond hearing that Griffith shot into a car on Interstate 20 eastbound and struck a 17-year-old passenger in the temple of the eye.
Griffith then exited at Chapel Hill Road and went in an unknown direction, according to DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Griffith’s three children, ages 4-9, were in the car during the time of the shooting.
A passenger in the victim’s car was able to take a photo of Griffith, which DPD posted on social media.
Davidson said multiple people called and gave her identity.
The victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Davidson said the teenager, who is from Villa Rica, is expected to survive the injury.
During her court appearance, a DPD investigator said Griffith went and got her nails done sometime after the incident.
The investigator told Judge Camp that Griffith alleged that she had tossed the gun into the Chattahoochee River after the incident.
In denying bond, Camp noted that Griffith was a “danger to the community and likely to commit a felony” if she was freed.
Davidson said efforts are under way to try and retrieve the gun.
