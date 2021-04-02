Douglas County District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson is facing allegations that he improperly spent $3,114.92 in campaign contributions for the 2020 election cycle and may have used taxpayer money to pay for campaign work.
Robinson, who serves as vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners, won a fourth term last year after defeating two Democratic primary opponents and drawing no Republican opposition in the November general election.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled before the state ethics commission on Thursday.
During the hearing, an attorney for Robinson told the ethics commission — formally known as the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission — Robinson had received an amended set of complaints in the mail earlier in the week.
The attorney asked the commission for a continuance, which the board granted.
David Emadi, executive secretary of the commission, said Robinson’s new preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m.
Documents related to the case were obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Request, including the complaints against Robinson, campaign disclosure reports, bank records, and correspondence between an ethics commission attorney and Robinson.
An amended complaint filed Jan. 28, 2021 spells out the allegations.
Specifically, the complaint alleges Robinson “improperly utilized $3,114.92 in campaign contributions which were not utilized to defray ordinary and necessary expenses incurred in connection with the campaign for elective office spanning from December 2, 2019 to the present …”
There are 14 ATM withdrawals and payments by Cash app and Square that the complaint alleges Robinson failed to disclose as required by the state Campaign Finance Act in his regular Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports (CCDRs). The complaint also alleges Robinson spent $1,252.97 of campaign funds at Publix in Lithia Springs on April 6, 2020, “to pay for an expense that was not a necessary and ordinary campaign expense” and that he failed to disclose the expenditure as required by state law on a CCDR.
The issue over whether Robinson was using the county to pay for campaign work involves Anna Teal, a contract worker with the county who is paid to do social media outreach for Robinson’s commission district.
Robinson lists payments of $1,250 and $675 to Teal on campaign disclosure reports where he shows her occupation as “social media consultant.” However, Robinson’s bank records don’t show either payment to Teal.
In a letter to ethics commission senior staff attorney Joseph Cusack dated Feb. 12, 2021, Robinson argues that the omissions of expenditures from his CCDRs were corrected and an amended filing was submitted last fall. He also argues that state law doesn’t prohibit “use of an ATM to facilitate a transaction.”
However, the ATM withdrawals and other omitted expenditures could be ruled as violations of state law since they weren’t disclosed until after the ethics commission began its investigation. Robinson’s letter does not directly address the complaint’s accusation of improper use of campaign funds and other allegations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.