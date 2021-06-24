Douglas County District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson on Thursday agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty as part of a consent order for violating state law by not properly reporting campaign expenditures during his 2020 reelection bid.
The state ethics commission alleged that Robinson made about 20 ATM withdrawals from his campaign fund totaling nearly $4,000 and never reported where the money was spent. State campaign law requires candidates for office to account for all donations and campaign expenditures on Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports (CCDRs).
Joe Cusack, senior staff attorney for the ethics commission, said during Thursday’s hearing the ethics commission had obtained Robinson’s campaign banking records showing the cash withdrawals which Cusack said were never reported.
Cusack gave the commission an example of the violations, noting that Robinson's last CCDR showed he hadn't received any donations or made any campaign expenditures. Cusack said bank records for that reporting period showed about $300 in cash being withdrawn from Robinson's campaign account.
An attorney for Robinson told the ethics commission Thursday the money was used to pay for transportation to campaign events. Robinson has said he is legally blind and cannot drive.
The $5,000 penalty includes the amount not reported and a civil penalty. The penalty cannot be paid for by the county government.
Robinson was at the center of another controversy last year that wound up in federal court and cost the county’s taxpayers big.
In that case, a citizen accused Robinson of blocking her from his public Facebook page, violating her First Amendment rights.
Robinson initially settled out of court, agreeing to unblock those he had blocked from his public Facebook page, and the county paid $2,500, with the citizen, Brenda Bohanan, receiving $750 and her attorneys receiving $1,750.
Robinson reneged on the agreement and Bohanan filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.
Robinson ultimately settled the federal lawsuit late last year. The Douglas County government paid $9,999 to Bohanan’s attorneys as part of the federal settlement, and the law firm for Robinson’s attorney, former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, was paid $163,172 by the county, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
Robinson, who serves as vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners, won a fourth term last year after defeating two Democratic primary opponents and drawing no Republican opposition in the November general election.
