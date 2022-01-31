Robinson hosts annual 'Doing Business Around Douglas' event

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The approximately 100 people who attended the 5th Annual “Doing Business Around Douglas” event, hosted by District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson Thursday night at the Douglasville Conference Center erupted with applause at the conclusion of the two-hour event with facts, and experience provided by two keynote speakers.
“As we move into the post pandemic era it is not only important to reconstruct our companies we must also rebuild our mindset. The purpose of this year’s forum was to create an atmosphere where fundamental business principals could be imparted with the alignment and growth of our citizens,” Robinson said. The event was a hybrid delivery model with virtual and in-person attendees.
The first keynote speaker was Michael B. Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell and Company, who attended via Zoom. The second keynote speaker was Harrison Merrill Sr., chair of Foxhall Resort & Sporting Club, who participated in person.
Robinson moderated a conversation with both where the focus areas were, teaming, diversification, expansion and legacy.
State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, who serves as chair of the state legislative delegation, and state Rep. William Boddie, D-Atlanta, took a moment after coming out of the General Assembly’s Legislative Session to bring well wishes to the citizens and shared their congratulations and continued success to Robinson.
Immediately following the keynote speakers, three local business owners, April Tesmer (Acere Cigar), Sarah President (Medicas Medical Solutions) and Michael Smith (A Vet and a Truck) contributed information about their entrepreneurial experiences during a panel discussion on Diversity and Capitalism.
District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and SPLOST Communications Director David Good were also featured guests.
Robinson remembered how passionate he was about changing the atmosphere of doing business around Douglas when he was elected to the BOC in 2008.
The evening concluded with Robinson debuting a promotional video for his Financial and Entrepreneurship Master Class Series. This series is the second part of the County’s business stability initiative funded by Federal ARP money.
The program will launch later this year and will be available online and free to all Douglas County Citizens.
