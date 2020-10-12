Douglasville mayor Rochelle Robinson was recently honored by the Atlanta Business League during its virtual conference.
The two-term mayor was named to the organization’s list of ‘Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence.’
Since 1994, the Atlanta Business League has published it list to ‘reflect the names of black women in the metro Atlanta community who has reached senior level positions within their profession”, according to a news release from the organization in making the announcement.
“It is an overwhelming honor and blessing to be in the company of such accomplished and dedicated women,” Robinson said via email. “I am truly humbled, but the work of a public servant is never finished. It will continue to motivate me as our community continues to build, together, on the progress we’ve made over the past five years.”
She indicated that the city as a hold should share in this honor.
“It’s not just about me, but us in Douglasville as a Team,” the email read.
Like many city and county leaders, Robinson is in the midst of navigating the city of about 34,190 residents through the coronavirus pandemic. Robinson told citizens about her positive COVID-19 test in a video address posted to Facebook on Sept. 17.
Robinson helped the city acquire the property of the old county jail that is being renovated for green space. She created a summer college internship program and has successfully lobbied for redevelopment powers that led to the establishment of the Tax Allocation District.
“My continued vision for the city is that the elected body would serve people over politics, striving to provide the highest level of service to the community in a professional way,” she said.
“In addition to professional accomplishments, the ‘100 Black Women of Influence’ have demonstrated their commitment to the citizens of metro Atlanta by maintaining significant involvement and participation in community and civic activities,” Atlanta Business League President & CEO Leona Barr-Davenport state in a release announcing the honorees.
