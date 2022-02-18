Roderick Jolivette official sworn-in as county’s fire chief

Using Black History Month as the backdrop, Roderick Jolivette was officially sworn-in as the Fire Chief of Douglas County on Thursday afternoon.
Superior Court Chief Judge William “Beau” McClain administered the oath of office during a ceremony at the Douglasville Conference Center in front of family, friends and invited guest.
Jolivette is the first African-American fire chief in the county’s history.
The ceremony was attended by fire chief and high-ranking officers from around the state and Southeast.
“As we continue to celebrate the achievements of African Americans during Black History Month, February 17th’s swearing in ceremony of Chief Roderick B. Jolivette will go in the history books,” said Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commission Chair. “Douglas County welcomes the first African-American Fire Chief in the county’s history.”
Although Jolivette has been on the job since January 2021, an official swearing-in was delayed because of the pandemic.
Retired Atlanta Fire Chief Randall B. Slaughter was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Retired Douglas County Fire Chief Scott E. Spencer participated in the ceremonial change of command.
Standing on a footstool, Jolivette’s grandson, Roderick III, did the official pinning. Alongside his wife, Lavonda, Jolivette was joined on the podium by his son, grandson and father.
“You are looking at four generations of Jolivettes,” the fire chief said.
“Chief Jolivette is a man of faith, and without that we can’t go wrong,” Commissioner Terenia Carthan said.
During his first year, the fire/EMT department had a record number of calls. He also did a re-organization of the department and named a new command staff.
Through grants and SPLOST, the fire department has purchased new equipment.
“You hit the ground running,” Commissioner Ann Guilder said.
“Chief Jolivette has a lot of support around the county,” Slaughter said in his remarks. “He is a man of integrity and a hard worker. Chief Jolivette places the department’s mission and his firefighters over himself.”
Slaughter encouraged the county to get behind Jolivette in his efforts in leading the department.
“I encourage you to continue to lend him your support and prayers,” Slaughter said. “I know he will do the best for Douglas County and the men and women of his department.”
Jolivette thanked his family and the department for their support.
“It is all about taking care of the citizens,” Jolivette said. “I love this department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.