A week after helping guide Alexander to a spot in the Class 6A quarterfinals, head coach Zach Romain was called into the principal’s office.
Romain wasn’t sure what Chris Small wanted to talk about, but he was taken by surprise by what was said.
Small informed the fifth-year coach that he was being relieved of his coaching duties.
“I was told that he didn’t like the direction of the program, and was making a change,” Romain said. “Anytime a principal calls you into the office, you never know what they want to talk about. I never expected this.”
Small declined comment, saying it was a personnel issue.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,213 signatures on an online petition entitled ‘ALX Bring Coach Zach Back!!!’ on the change.org website.
Romain said he has heard from several coaches and former players since word got out that he wasn’t returning.
Romain said he is looking into other jobs, but will likely return to Alexander to continue teaching.
“If a good opportunity comes I will take it,” Romain said. “I will likely stay here for another year. I’m trusting the right opportunity comes. I know everything happens for a reason.”
Romain has been at Alexander for 11 school years, and just completed his fifth season as the head baseball coach. He has compiled a 91-48 record and made the postseason four times.
The 2020 baseball season was cancelled in March of that year because of the start of the pandemic.
During his tenure as the head coach, Romain led the team to two region titles and to the quarterfinals once.
He has had 16 former players to play collegiate baseball.
Alexander started the season slow because of various injuries, but rebounded to clinch the fourth seed in the postseason.
The Cougars defeated top seed River Ridge and No. 2 seed Lee County on the road.
Alexander’s season ended with a sweep from Allatoona in the quarterfinals.
It was the first time since 2017 that the Cougars had reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
With several returning starters, including three of its top pitchers, Romain said after the playoff series that he was looking forward to the 2023 season.
“I thought we picked up with some momentum after the playoff run,” Romain said. “I thought we had some good players coming back and had another chance to make a run.”
