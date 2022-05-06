Romona Jackson Jones always supportive of daughter’s work

Shannon Jones can’t recall any time that her mother wasn’t front-and-center during her theatrical performances.
Even when Jones was in college, Romona Jackson Jones would make trips to her college campus.
It is understandable now to know why they have a close bond.
“She is my best friend, sister and mom rolled into one,” Shannon said. “She has played many roles and put on many hats.”
Most people only know Romona Jackson Jones as the two-term chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Shannon knows her as a caring and supportive mother to an only child.
While they call each other best friends, Shannon knows where that line stops between friend and parent.
“I know how I have to address my mother,” Shannon said. “Although we are close friends, I respect her as my mother.”
Romona said keeping an open line of communication and being supportive has led to Shannon’s success as an educator and cheerleading coach.
“Shannon is a leader,” Romona said. “She is my ride or die. She is my voice of reason. She has that extroverted personality. People just naturally fall in love with here. She completes me.”
Shannon said when her mother first approached her about running for political office she had no reservations.
“My mother is never one to stand still,” Shannon said. “I’m extremely proud of here. I love the tenacity she has shown. I know she has done an awesome job. I can’t say enough about what my mother means to me as a role model.”
Shannon was born six weeks early and was raised in a military setting as both her parents served.
Romona spent 40 years in the health care field.
She was once named Mother of the Year while her former husband served in the Marines.
Romona called ‘being a mother’ one of the greatest joys in life.
“Children are our future,” Romona said. “Shannon is a momma’s dream. Being a mom is one of the most fulfilling things I have had to experience.”
