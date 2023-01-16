The leadership on the Douglas County Board of Education will look a little bit different this year.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
The leadership on the Douglas County Board of Education will look a little bit different this year.
Tracy Rookard remains chair of the school board after a unanimous vote at the Jan. 9 BOE meeting.
However, Michelle Simmons, who had been vice chair the past several years, will not hold that position in 2023.
Devetrion Caldwell was nominated for the vice chair post and board members approved him with a 4-1 vote. Simmons cast the lone vote against Caldwell.
Rookard, one of four Democrats on the five-member board, represents District 3. Rookard ran unopposed in last year’s election to win a new four-year term on the board.
She was first elected in 2014 when she knocked off sitting school board chair Janet Kelley for the District 3 seat.
Rookard attended Alabama A&M University and works as a global business strategist, according to her school system bio.
Caldwell, who is also a Democrat, represents District 1. Caldwell was first elected in 2016 and easily won reelection in 2020.
Caldwell currently works for a local attorney and previously worked at a funeral home. He has a degree in fashion merchandising from Bauder College, according to his bio.
