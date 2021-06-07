Rotary Club honors first responders with service awards

Joe Pounds wasn’t sure why his commanding officer made it mandatory for him to attend the
Rotary Club of Douglas County’s ‘Service Above Self’ Community Awards Luncheon Monday afternoon.
Soon after the ceremony begin, Pounds, a 12-year veteran with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department found out.
He was one of four first responders honored by the civic organization for his heroic effort while working an extra job in the Annewakee Trails subdivision.
A member of the county’s fire, Emergency Medical Technician staff and Douglasville Police Department were honored by the Rotary Club for their service to the community.
Stephanie Young, who just completed her first year with the Douglasville Police, was named Officer of the Year by the organization.
Jennifer Sutton, a 20-year veteran, was named the EMT of the Year.
Christian Baker, nine-year veteran, was named the Firefighter of the Year.
“We appreciate what you all do for this county,” Rotary President Samantha Rosado said.
While working the extra job, Pounds her a dispatch about a suicide attempt in the subdivision. He found an unresponsive 29-year-old female, and immediate started CPR until the EMT arrived.
She was responsive upon
their arrival.
“I love Douglas County, and I’m willing do whatever it takes to help this community,” Pounds said. “What I did, anybody in this room would have done it. My hats off to those EMT and fireman. I can’t do CPR for that long, but I thank God that I didn’t give up.”
Baker, an Alexander High graduate, is heralded for twice pulling victims out of their burning homes this year.
“For one, Douglas County is my home and I take a lot of pride in serving the citizens,” Baker said. “This is very humbling. I can tell you that it wasn’t a one-man show. There were others by my side that deserve credit. I don’t deserve this, I was just doing my job.”
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette thanked the first responders and their families.
“Thank you for letting us borrow them,” Jolivette said. “Your support for them helps. It allows them to do their jobs.”
Young, a California native raised in Fayetteville, is described by her bosses
as someone that ‘takes the time to assist and be of service to all members of
the community’.
“My biggest thing is community,” said Young, who worked previously as a deputy sheriff with the Fulton County Sheriff Office. “I want to show people a different side of police.”
Douglasville Police Deputy Chief Sue Anne Shaw called it a combined effort by all first responders that keep the county safe.
“It is a team effort from the Sheriff’s Office, fire department and EMT,” Shaw said. “We can’t do this without everybody working together.”
