Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis calls it a “feature attraction” for the city.
During a 25-minute virtual meeting earlier this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation laid out the plans for the McCarley Street Railroad Crossing improvement project.
GDOT Assistant Area Engineer Borden Polk said the project will consist of intersection improvements with a signal installation, which will replace the three-way stop signs.
Also included in the project is a pedestrian access to cross the railroad tracks.
“It will be an added attraction to downtown Douglasville,” Davis said. “We call it a featured attraction.”
Officials said their will be very little disruption for businesses along Veterans Memorial Highway, although some parking spaces will be eliminated.
Davis noted that there is plenty of parking in the area and mentioned the nearby parking deck on Church Street.
“I believe it will be worth it for the businesses and citizens,” he said.
“The signalized intersection will promote safer crossing for daily commuters and pedestrians to prevent numerous accuracies of stacking along the tracks prior to fully crossing from Strickland Street to SR8,” Polk said.
The project is scheduled to begin in the late fall and will take about two months, Polk said.
GDOT is awaiting Norfolk Southern Railroad to finalize the crossing plans.
Davis said the completed project will provide a smooth transition for commuters to get into the downtown area.
“Once it is done, people shouldn’t have problems getting into downtown,” Davis said. “I’m excited for what this will do for our downtown area.”
As this project is slated to begin, GDOT will be wrapping up the Highway 92 project, which is expected to ease traffic in the area.
“The new aligned SR92 will benefit the motorist travel due to the impacts of NSRR crossing is removed, additional lanes of travel, and more accessible path by way of removed path through downtown Douglasville,” Polk said.
In addition, a GDOT news release stated that the traffic shift on Fairburn Road between Ellis Street and Interstate 20 will be open on May 27.
The opening phase will also include new frontage road access to businesses on Fairburn Road between Hospital Drive and Duralee Lane.
This traffic shift, according to GDOT, is the final phase of an extensive project to widen and reconstruct Highway 92, Fairburn Road and Dallas Highway in the county.
According to GDOT, it will “improve mobility and safety through the corridor.”
Signage will be posted in advance to alert motorists of the traffic changes, according to a GDOT news release.
