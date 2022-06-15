In the past month alone, active shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and other cities have dominated newscasts across the nation. In Buffalo, the shootings took place in a grocery store, while in Uvalde, an elementary school was targeted. Knowing what to do in an active-shooting situation could make a difference between life and death according to Douglasville Police Chief, Dr. Gary Sparks, who said preparation is the key.
“Failing to plan is planning to fail,” Sparks said, adding that this includes everyone who may be involved -from law enforcement officials to citizens.
A town hall meeting on Friday, June 17, will address active shooting and will provide possible ways to negotiate a positive outcome in adverse circumstances. The meeting will be held in the Community Building at the Douglasville Police Department (DPD), 2083 Fairburn Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DPD, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Douglas County School System Police will discuss active shooter and law enforcement protocols for Douglas County, Sparks said.
“We want our citizens to understand that our officers are trained to go to the situation and are equipped with the necessary equipment to perform their duties, whether it’s in a school, church, store or any other location,” he said.
They will supplement their presentation with a film that will illustrate the “Run, Hide, Fight” strategy: Run, if possible; hide, if escape is not possible; and fight, only as a last resort.
The likelihood of experiencing an active shooter incident is low, according to a Jan. 2020 press release by the Labor Occupational Health Program, Berkeley Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation. But when it happens, it is devastating for the whole community, the release said.
However, the number of shootings and resulting casualties appear to be on the increase, based on recent news reports. Sparks said that’s why it is necessary to address this topic.
“We want all citizens to understand our approaches to help them negotiate a positive outcome, under any circumstance,” he said. “We hope we don’t have any situations like this, but this information will be useful whether you are on vacation, at work or at school.”
The meeting is open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentations and light refreshments will be served. For additional information, you may contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621 or via email: deans@douglasvillega.gov.
