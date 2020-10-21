Special to the Sentinel
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In recognition of the many victims and Survivors, S.H.A.R.E. House will host its 30th annual candlelight vigil to remember those who have lost their life to domestic violence, to honor the individuals and families we serve and raise awareness among our community while advocating for social change.
In an ongoing effort to practice social distancing and responsibility, the 2020 observance honoring the victims will be presented virtually on the Heritage Baptist Church of Douglasville Facebook page, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The purpose of the Vigil is to remember the nearly 100 individuals in our community lost to domestic violence as well as to celebrate those who have survived. During a time when survivors are forced to shelter-in-place with their abusers, it is more important than ever that we solidify as a community and shine the light of hope.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Trent Wilson will be the guest speaker of the evening. The program will also feature testimonials from survivors, and some musical performances.
As part of the month-long activities in promoting community awareness to the devastating impact of domestic violence on the community, S.H.A.R.E. House provided lunch to The First Responders in Douglas County and partnered with local law enforcement for the placement of purple ribbons on law enforcement vehicles and with the City of Douglasville in the placement of ribbons within the community.
“During the candlelight vigil we are not only honoring those victims who lost their lives to domestic violence, but also lighting a candle to help illuminate the path for the victims of domestic violence to find a safe haven and hope for the future. S.H.A.R.E. House provides advocacy, intervention and services to support victims of Domestic violence,” S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith said. “The candle light vigil helps to put names and faces to those who were lost due to Domestic Violence. Join us in our tribute as we look to the future, we will move forward not only through our own services, but as a community standing with survivors of domestic violence so they may begin their journey of healing, hope and restoration.”
ABOUT S.H.A.R.E. HOUSE, INC
S.H.A.R.E. House (Someone Helping Another through Resources and Education) is a non-profit organization providing crisis intervention and the continuum of care to address the causes and effects of family violence. The organization is more than a haven for victims and their children: it is a place for victims to come, who were previously beaten down emotionally and/or physically, to rediscover their self-worth and the beauty that has always resided within each of them. Victims become victors transforming their lives from grief and suffering to gladness and self-sufficiency.
The services include a 24/7 emergency shelter that is available 365 days a year. S.H.A.R.E. House also operates a 24-hour crisis line that provides immediate response and intervention to victims. Additional Services include legal advocacy, legal representation, transitional housing, Rapid Re-Housing, trauma counseling, children supports and activities, transportation, relocation, and case management to coordinate services within the community for the victim.
S.H.A.R.E. House is more than a safe haven for abused women, men and children. It is a place to transform from living in violence to becoming independent and self-sufficient, and to gain assistance in claiming a sense of order and stability.
For more information on S.H.A.R.E. House, Inc’s services or the vigil, contact: 770-949-0626 or visit www.sharehousedouglas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.