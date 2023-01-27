S.H.A.R.E. House, an area nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program.
Grant funds will help to further S.H.A.R.E. House efforts in the community.
S.H.A.R.E. House is one of 46 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients that are receiving a collective $5 million in grants. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000.
One of the nonprofits chosen in the inaugural “Caring for Communities” category, Douglasville’s S.H.A.R.E. House is a certified family violence shelter that provides free confidential services to victims of domestic violence.
According to information included in a press release, The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since then 250 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, impacting more than 3.5 million people.
“S.H.A.R.E. House is excited to be selected to receive the True Inspiration Award grant by Chick-fil-A, Inc.,” stated Executive Director, Teresa Smith in a press release. “This is such an honor that S.H.A.R.E. House is being recognized for its work with domestic violence victims and their families within the communities that we serve.”
According to press information, to be selected for a grant “...organizations must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities including Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.”
“Our application for the grant placed in the top five for the Southeast region, so we’re very excited — that means a lot to us,” said Smith, who was contacted by phone for comment. “I’d also like to thank Jordan Phillips, operator of Arbor Place Mall Chick-Fil-A, for his ongoing support and his nomination that helped to make this event possible.”
“Through our True Inspiration Awards grant program, Chick-fil-A helps empower local nonprofits that are leading positive change and creating tangible impact throughout the communities they serve,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc., quoted in the same press release.
Smith said S.H.A.R.E. House will use the grant funds to support the comprehensive services provided to victims, youth and families, as well as their housing programs.
S.H.A.R.E House emergency shelter has been providing a safe haven for victims and families for over 32 years. To meet the needs of older youth and Teens, S.H.A.R.E. House developed a specialized Teen Center to address the trauma that children/youth has experienced as a result of being exposed to violence in their home environment.
S.H.A.R.E. House also opened a satellite office in Paulding County and added an attorney to its staff to provide legal representation for victims.
“S.H.A.R.E. House is more than a safe haven for abused women, men and children,” Smith said. “It’s a place to transform from living in violence to becoming independent, and self-sufficient. Through the agency on-going support services and commitment of dedicated staff, we have witnessed victims reclaiming their lives free of violence and are now survivors.”
According to information posted at sharehouse.com, “S.H.A.R.E. (Someone Helping Another through Resources and Education) House is a nonprofit organization providing crisis intervention and the continuum of care to address the causes and effects of family violence.”
For those in need of shelter or who know someone who is, please call 770-949-0626. For more information email info@sharehousedouglas.org.
