S.H.A.R.E. House has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. Pictured are Jordan Phillips, owner of Arbor Place Mall Chick-fil-A; S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith; and Missy Little, S.H.A.R.E. House youth director.

S.H.A.R.E. House, an area nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program.

Grant funds will help to further S.H.A.R.E. House efforts in the community.

