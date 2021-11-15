Santa Claus kicking off holiday season Friday at Arbor Place

Santa Claus is on his way to Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, kicking off the start of the season on Friday, Nov. 19.
The holiday cheer continues through Christmas Eve, during which time you can visit the big man in red, share your Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” Michael Carey, general manager for Arbor Place Mall, said in a release. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family
Santa’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Santa takes a break to feed his reindeer from 3-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 1-2 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 2:30-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Santa will have special hours on Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.The mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Arbor Place is also bringing back its popular Pet Photo Nights, where visitors and their furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with jolly St. Nick. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec.13.
Santa Claus will be at the Macy’s Court on the lower level. Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.
Visit https://www.arborplace.com/content/santa to make a reservation; view a full list of holiday, Santa photo, and break hours; and hear more seasonal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.