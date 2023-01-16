A Chattanooga-area Santa Claus is developing a Christmas-themed farm on his family’s land in rural Walker County.
The land has been in his family since the early 1800s, said Miles Snider in a phone interview, and the event venue barn and farm he’s building is inspired by a trend he’s seen of local farms hosting holiday events and weddings. Several agri-tourism ventures are operating in the Chattanooga area, but Snider’s Christmas-themed farm is a unique concept.
“During Christmas we’ll have a big festival with live music, sell Christmas trees, you can get a picture with Santa,” Snider said. “All kinds of stuff will be going on during December.”
Developing the land with his brother, Snider said he owns about 80 acres off Highway 157 near Mountain Cove Farms Resort. Some people tell him his farm is too far out, but Snider said his property is less than ten miles from McLemore, the new golf resort and development, and that part of the county is starting to develop quickly.
Snider and his wife Angela have worked as Santa and Mrs. Claus for six years, and during that time have gotten to work holiday events at many area farm venues like Flat Top Mountain Farm in Soddy Daisy, Chattanooga’s Everlee Farm and The Farm at Fiery Gizzard near Monteagle.
“We can see the best of each place, and can incorporate it in ours,” he said.
The pond is being dug now, and building the event venue barn this spring is the next step. Local farm venue owners can charge from $4,500 to $10,000 a day to rent their barn for events, Snider said he’s been told. He and his wife have been hired for several Christmas-themed weddings this season, a trend Snider said is becoming more common.
Snider said he’s also planning on planting sunflowers and cotton as a backdrop for photographs. Christmas trees take more time, but he said a 50 or 60 cent investment for a seedling will grow into a $100 tree over time with very little upkeep. Planting Christmas-tree seedlings will happen this fall, he said, and they will be ready to sell in about five years.
The idea for the farm came from his work as a Santa, Snider said, and that he wanted to work from home and do more with his family’s land rather than develop it into subdivisions. Snider said he’s also restoring a log cabin build on the property in 1860, as another rootsy backdrop for photographs.
“I’ve got photographers that charge $250 for ten minutes of sitting with Santa,” Snider said. “It’s a pretty good business. photography, and clients will pay to have their kids’ pictures. It’s unreal.”
Another income source will be about seven short term occupancy tiny homes, he said. A nearby farm already has several tiny homes they’re renting out, so Snider said he doesn’t think permitting will be an issue.
Both Snider and his wife Angela work full time, but he said they work hard to be the best Santa and Mrs. Claus around during the Christmas season.
Quality Santa costumes are expensive and there’s a lot to manage as Santa, but Snider said he and his wife make $30,000 - $35,000 per year as Santa and Mrs. Claus while still working full time. He said he knows Atlanta-based Santas who make about $100,000.
There’s not a lot of agri-tourism in Walker County, but Wade Hutcheson, an agriculture and natural resources agent for Walker County Extension, said Snider’s plan sounds like a neat idea. There are a few farms in Walker County that host weddings and family reunions — including one with a hill where guests can slide into a mud pit, he said — but there’s definitely more opportunities there for entrepreneurs.
“Certainly the terrain and the views that Walker County offers does set that up,” Hutcheson said.
Depending on how far you want to stretch the term agri-tourism, Hutcheson said you-pick farms and Rock City’s corn maze could be categorized as agri-tourism. One example Hutcheson gave was Rosemary and Thyme Creamery in LaFayette, a farm that offers demonstrations on how goat cheese is made and has offered sheep shearing demonstrations in the past.
“People want off the grid and more experiences that are connected to being on the farm,” Hutcheson said.
Agri-tourism is good because it gives people first-hand experience with agriculture, and helps explains the important work and products Georgia farmers provide, Hutcheson said.
“Agriculture can use it (agri-tourism) to help explain our side of things and have folks become stronger supporters of agriculture and understand what it takes to put our food and fiber into the market,” he said.
