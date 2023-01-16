A Chattanooga-area Santa Claus is developing a Christmas-themed farm on his family’s land in rural Walker County.

The land has been in his family since the early 1800s, said Miles Snider in a phone interview, and the event venue barn and farm he’s building is inspired by a trend he’s seen of local farms hosting holiday events and weddings. Several agri-tourism ventures are operating in the Chattanooga area, but Snider’s Christmas-themed farm is a unique concept.

