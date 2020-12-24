Santa's Helper: Program allows pretrial diversion participants to get in the holiday spirit

Sonya Compton never thought her job as the county’s solicitor general would entail playing the role of Santa Claus during the holiday season.
But there she was, donning a Santa’s hat last week in her office, checking to make sure that gifts matched up with names.
“Now I know what Santa goes through,” Compton joked.
For the second straight Christmas, Compton has instituted the Solicitor Outreach Program (SOP) that serves a dual role of helping organizations and misdemeanor violators at the same time.
A person in the office’s pretrial diversion program can get out of their community service hours by purchasing a $25 or $50 gift card to be used towards the purchase of a Christmas gift for a charitable organization.
Compton’s office got Christmas wishlists from the S.H.A.R.E. House, the Kinship Program, the J.C. Freedom House and the school system’s homeless program.
The staff took the gift cards and purchased as many of the gifts as they could.
“We couldn’t get everything on the list, but we made sure they will have something this Christmas,” Compton said. “We wanted to make sure everybody had something, especially this year with all that is going on. It is our way of giving back to the community.”
Those in the pretrial program were sent letters and given a deadline to respond with a gift card.
Compton’s staff turned the office’s conference room into a makeshift Santa workshop in wrapping gifts.
“My staff has been wonderful in pitching in to help,” she said. “It is all about giving.”
Buying a gift card didn’t excuse them from going through the classes or paying a fine. A dollar amount for the gift cards was assigned to the number of community services hours the SOP participant had.
“It was well-received by everyone,” Compton said. “With things being locked down and COVID, most people aren’t comfortable being around other people. I think this worked out well for everybody.”
Compton came up with this idea last year, and hopes to expend it throughout the year in helping around other holidays like Easter and Thanksgiving.
She nixed the ideal of buying turkeys with the gift cards.
“I realized we didn’t have anywhere to store all those turkeys,” Compton said. “I am thinking of other things to do. I haven’t decided yet.”
For now, she is enjoying the role of Santa Claus.
