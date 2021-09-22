SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County School System saw an increase in its SAT mean score for the class of 2021, results from the Georgia Department of Education released last week show.
The score for the district for 2021 was 1036, up 34 points from 2020, numbers from the state show.
Douglas County High School’s score of 1070 is highest in the county, with Chapel Hill High School second in the county at 1061. DCHS, CHHS and Alexander High School (1044) scored higher than the national average of 1038 for public schools.
The scores reflect 2021 high school graduates who took the SAT during high school. According to state data, there were 498 test takers in Douglas County, which is about half the number who took the test in 2020.
“I am proud of our students and their scores, especially in light of the challenges they have faced with COVID since March of 2020,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement Melanie Manley said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on rigorous academics for all students with the goal of improving standardized test scores. Scores on college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT open doors for our students for scholarship opportunities and acceptance into prestigious universities. We want our students to have every opportunity possible when they leave high school.”
Students in Georgia’s public schools scored 1077, 39 points higher than the national average for public school students.
As in Douglas County, the number of students in Georgia’s class of 2021 who took the SAT declined during the pandemic. The decline is a reflection of the cancellation of some test registrations and the closure of some test centers in 2020 along with the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions.
The SAT is a globally recognized college admissions test designed to assess academic readiness for college through student reasoning based on knowledge and skills.
