Saturday voting in Douglas County has been expanded to four sites for the Nov. 3 election.
The move was made in response to record turnout during advance voting, which started last Monday, according to county spokesman Rick Martin. Oct. 24 is the only Saturday designated for advance voting in the county.
Saturday voting is normally held only at the courthouse. But this year, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Woodie Fite Senior Center and Dog River Library will also be open, all from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We have decided to open three additional early voting precincts at several locations in Douglas County so people can more conveniently exercise their right to vote,” Elections Director Milton Kidd said in an emailed statement. “We appreciate the staffers, volunteers and poll workers who have adjusted their schedules to help accommodate Douglas County citizens voting on Saturday.”
Through Tuesday, Oct. 20, a total of 25,857 people — a quarter of the county’s roughly 100,000 registered voters — had already cast their ballots in the hotly contested election that features the presidential contest, two U.S. Senate seats, congressional, state and local offices, including three state competitive state legislative seats covering parts of Douglas County as well as countywide races for clerk of superior court and tax commissioner and two contested seats for the Board of Education.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office shows that 14,392 voters had already cast ballots in-person through Tuesday, another 11,383 voters had cast absentee ballots by mail or using one of the county’s ballot drop boxes and 82 people had cast ballots electronically.
Statewide, nearly 2 million people had voted by noon Wednesday. That number includes 1.2 million ballots cast in person during the early voting, a roughly 60% increase in the number of early voters compared to the same point in the 2016 election.
Another roughly 783,000 voters have cast absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted many Georgians to avoid the lines and virus transmission risks involved in heading to the polls. By this time in the 2016 election, roughly 103,000 mail-in ballots had been cast.
“Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box, three weeks of early in-person voting or Election Day voting,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Raffensperger said earlier this week that turnout could top 2.5 million for early voting, with another 2 million voting on Election. Day.
Next week is the final week of advance voting.
The following sites will be open from Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who want to vote early in-person:
• Douglas County Courthouse
• Dog River Library
• Old Courthouse
• Boundary Waters Aquatic Center
• Deer Lick Park Church at Chapel Hill and Atlanta West Pentecostal Church will have advance voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 only.
• Woodie Fite Senior Center is open this week through Saturday but is not scheduled to be open next week for early voting.
Absentee ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of 11 secure drop boxes around the county. There are dropboxes inside and outside the courthouse, and outside at the Douglas County Government Annex, Old Courthouse, Douglas County Library, Lithia Springs Library, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Hunter Park and Jessie Davis Park.
All 25 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For more information on voting, visit celebratedouglascounty.com or call the Douglas County Elections Office at 770-920-7212.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
