Saturday voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is back on in Georgia.
A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled late last week that holding early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day is legal and may proceed.
The ruling came after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declared that holding early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 would violate a state law that prohibits runoffs on any day immediately following a state holiday. Besides Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24, the following day, Nov. 25, is a state holiday.
Warnock’s campaign sued to force a reversal of Raffensperger’s decision and prevailed in last Friday’s ruling.
Douglas County plans to hold Saturday voting this coming Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new courthouse on Hospital Drive, the county announced.
Voters in Douglas can also vote early in the runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 and the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new courthouse, old courthouse, Dog River Library, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Deer Lick Park, Woodie Fite Senior Center and Lithia Springs Senior Center.
There will be no early voting Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 due to the holidays.
Voters who don’t cast ballots early can vote at their regular polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Allowing for Saturday early voting is a win for every Georgia voter, but especially for workers and students who will have a greater opportunity to make their voices heard in this election,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager. “We look forward to counties announcing that they will provide Georgians the opportunity to cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 26.”
While Warnock held a slight lead over Walker following the general election, neither candidate captured a majority of the vote as required by state law to avoid a runoff.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service Bureau Chief Dave Williams was used in this article.
