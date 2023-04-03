Savannah

The park formerly named Calhoun Square is located at Abercorn and East Wayne Streets in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah City Council is asking the public for suggestions on what name should be given to the former Calhoun Square, one of the 22 iconic public squares in the city's downtown Historic District.

The nameless square — located about one block northeast of Forsyth Park — had since 1851 been named after John C. Calhoun until last November, when the Savannah City Council voted to remove the former vice president's name, on the grounds that he was a staunch defender of slavery and had no known ties to the city.

