Douglas County School System Police Chief Tracey Whaley calls it a group effort when it comes to keeping the schools safe.
Whaley says he has full confidence in his officers and work with school administrators and staff to ensure the safety of the students.
“This requires a group effort,” Whaley recently said in an interview with the Sentinel.
Questions were raised on several social media posts about the second-year police force in the wake of a stabbing at Alexander High.
School safety has also been on most people’s minds in the wake of the mass school shooting in Texas.
“We have put several measures in place to ensure the safety of the students,” Whaley said.
The officers in the DCSS police force are certified and have arresting powers.
About six of the current DCSS Student Resource Officers came from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and two are former Douglasville Police Department officers.
Whaley said that 21 of the 30 officers have had previous experience as SROs from other jurisdictions. He said their law enforcement experience also includes detective and special operations divisions in various police departments in the metro area.
“We have a high percentage that have worked in schools before,” Whaley said.
Since the DCSS Police force doesn’t have detectives or various other equipment, Whaley said they often call on the Sheriff’s Office or DPD for investigation and backup purposes.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said that his department works well with the school system police force.
“We’ve had several meetings with Chief Whaley,” Sparks said. “We train with their officers on gangs and what to look for. They seem to be doing a good job. I know they have good people in leadership and some good officers. We assist them in what areas they need. We are all in this together to make the students and community safe.”
Whaley said his officers’ jobs go beyond policing as they try to make sure the students’ needs are met and they are an extension of the classroom.
He said they are there to keep the peace but also educate the students about staying out of trouble.
“We offer the same level of service as the Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police when they were in the schools,” Whaley said. “We are not just police officers but counselors and teachers. We want to engage the community. We try to recognize and de-escalate situations.”
The school system has invested money into ensuring the schools are safe with badge readers at all entrances.
The purpose is to keep people who aren’t supposed to have access to the students out of the building.
Sparks said his department will continue to work with the DCSS police on safety.
“Whenever they call, we are there,” Sparks said. “We have the same goal to keep everybody safe. We have a great working relationship and that will continue.”
