School starts Wednesday in Douglas; Pandemic remains a factor for a third academic year

When school starts Wednesday in Douglas County, it will be the third school year impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus caused schools to go entirely online at the end of the 2019-20 school year. In 2020-21, all students started entirely online before in-person learning returned as an option after Labor Day last year.
The upcoming school year will start on time with most students returning to in-person learning at their respective schools on Day 1.
The Douglas County School System expects 25,399 students when classes start for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, down slightly from the 25,907 enrolled at the end of the previous school year.
“Our priority this school year is for our students and staff to remain safe and for our doors to remain open without closing,” Superintendent Trent North said. “We are on track with last year’s enrollment numbers and these numbers exceed our current projections.”
Even as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket due to the highly contagious Delta variant, as of Monday evening, the school system still planned to make mask-wearing optional in all school buildings, with only elementary students being required to maintain three-feet of physical distance from others.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system, said it was possible late changes to the mask policy could be made at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, which took place after Sentinel press time.
Public health officials continue to stress the need for more people to get vaccinated in order to get COVID-19 under control. The school system held two mass vaccination events for staff last spring and has continued to hold vaccination events at local high schools over the summer.
“The only way to beat COVID is to work together as a team,” North said. “We must work together as a county and as a community to beat COVID. I am ready for us to beat COVID, but in order for us to do so, it takes a collective effort. It will require more of a collective, community effort than an individual effort. That is the true meaning of ‘Team Douglas.’ ”
Students will attend in-person classes Monday through Friday this year. Last year, all students moved to online learning on Friday’s so school buildings could be deep-cleaned.
This year, the district will conduct deep cleaning of schools and buses prior to students and staff returning after summer break and schedule additional cleanings during weekends and during holiday breaks, according to the district’s comprehensive plan for cleaning.
When doors open Wednesday, the district will have 275 new teachers.
In addition, there are seven new principals: K’Asha Davis at Chapel Hill Elementary, Geri Armstrong at the College and Career Institute, Kelly Brown at Dorsett Shoals Elementary, Kenja Parks at Douglas County High, Tosha Wright at Factory Shoals Elementary, Tonya Johnson at the FLEX Academy and Pamela Wooley at North Douglas Elementary.
All students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year.
School starts at 7:40 a.m. for elementary schools, 8:20 a.m. for high schools and 9 a.m. for middle schools.
