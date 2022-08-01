An estimated 26,459 students will enter Douglas County’s five high schools, eight middle schools, 20 elementary schools and other campuses on Wednesday as classes begin for the 2022-23 school year.
The safety and security of schools will be at the forefront for the district and many parents and students after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, near the end of the previous school year.
The Douglas County School System Police Department completed advanced officer training along with state and local law enforcement over the summer, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for the district.
Lake said the district also added Mobile Security Units, known by many as Lot Cops, to all five high school campuses. The units have a 360-degree view of the campus at all times. The units are capable of monitoring voices and triggering alarms. And the 36-foot-tall mast boasts a high-resolution view of campus.
Lake said Douglas County is the first school district in the nation to use the Mobile Security Unit technology on campus.
Additionally, since 2019 the district has had the Centegix crisis alert system which allows teachers and other school employees to trigger alarms and immediately lock down campus. The alarm also alerts first responders and administrators, providing the exact location of the emergency.
“Student health and safety is at the forefront of everything we do,” Superintendent Trent North said. “Investing in safety technology allows our school community to focus on achieving success.”
Six schools in Douglas have new principals for 2022-23:
At Chestnut Log Middle, Angela Holley is the new principal. She previously served as an assistant principal at Factory Shoals Middle.
At New Manchester High, Casey Bethel is the new principal. Bethel is the former county and state Teacher of the Year. Bethel replaces Tekmekia Gilchrist, who moved to the central office.
At South Douglas Elementary, Brad Corbett takes over as principal and replaces longtime principal Casey Duffey, who retired.
At Stewart Middle, Dr. Kevin Jefferson takes over as principal. He previously served as assistant principal at Douglas County High.
At Turner Middle, John Chandler takes over as principal. Chandler was previously an assistant principal and athletic director at Alexander High. He replaces Darron Franklin, who retired.
At Winston Elementary, Heather George is the new principal. George was previously an assistant principal at Dorsett Shoals Elementary. She replaces Chelsie Goodman, who moved to the central office.
The start of school comes a week-and-a-half after the district held a successful Back to School Kickoff at the central office. During the event, 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed and more than 4,000 people attended.
Sneak a Peek events were held Monday at the district’s elementary and middle schools. High schools held their Back to School bash events last Friday.
