School system helps keep GHC in Douglasville

When Georgia Highlands College was looking at closing its Douglasville campus earlier this year, the Douglas County School System stepped up in what was seen as a win-win for both.
GHC moved classes to the Murray Educational Center, formerly Bill Arp Elementary, on Highway 5 in August at a cost of $1 per year as part of a lease agreement with the school system, according to Nell Boggs, executive director of communications for DCSS.
Boggs said GHC was planning to close its Douglasville campus — which had been located in the old Walmart shopping center on Stewart Parkway since 2010 — at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said Georgia Highlands is a valuable asset to the county and the school system.
He said DCSS students can take dual enrollment classes at Georgia Highlands, allowing them to earn college credit while still in high school.
As a public college that is part of the University System of Georgia, North said Georgia Highlands also gives recent high school graduates an affordable way to earn an associate’s degree close to home.
“We are happy we could play a role in keeping Georgia Highlands College in Douglas County,” North said.
He added: “The goal of the Douglas County School System is to graduate students who are ready for college or career, and we are committed to helping them along this path. An educated workforce benefits the entire community.”
In announcing the move, GHC said it would be able to further expand degree offerings to students in Douglas County and open up more ways for students to take classes in Douglasville with options for remote instruction.
“The move to this new location and our new class offerings allows us the chance to truly grow and tell our Douglasville community in a big way that ‘we are here,’ ” GHC Douglasville Site Director Julia Areh said. “We want to bring even more opportunity to our Douglasville students and to our future students who are looking for that access to a college degree that will put them on track to a degree and career they want with little to no debt after graduating with us. Our mission is to help our community continue to take charge of the future together.”
The Douglas County School System announced in October it is purchasing the GreyStone Power headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway and will move its central office staff and other departments there next spring. GreyStone is relocating to a new headquarters campus in Paulding County early next year.
Boggs said the Murray Educational Center still currently houses the professional learning, registration, health services, and records departments. The county athletic director, operations director, homeless liaison and the executive director of the Douglas County Educational Foundation also have offices in the Murray building.
Once the school system moves to the GreyStone building next year, Boggs said the only DCSS department that will still be housed in the Murray building will be the registration department, which will remain in the gym area.
