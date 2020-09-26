The Douglas County School System has started publishing the number of new cases of COVID-19 at schools on its website.
The school system will update the website with numbers for the current week at the end of the day on Fridays.
The dedicated page showing new cases by school for the week can be accessed by going to the school system’s homepage at dcssga.org and choosing School Reopening at the top and then clicking on COVID-19 Cases on the page that comes up.
The page can be accessed directly at https://dcssga.org/school_reopening/c_o_v_i_d-19_cases.
Stats for the week ending Sept. 18 showed that Alexander High and Mason Creek Middle had two new cases for the week, and Burnett Elementary, Chapel Hill Elementary, Chapel Hill Middle, Mirror Lake Elementary and New Manchester High all had one case.
New numbers for the week ending Sept. 25 were expected to be posted after Sentinel press time on Friday.
