School system unveils plan to get employees vaccinated

The Douglas County School System has formulated a plan to vaccinate teachers and staff after Gov. Brian Kemp added them to the next wave of eligible citizens for the COVID-19 vaccination.
In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Kemp said that starting March 8 educators and school staff — both public and private — and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers will be added to the list of people eligible to get the vaccine.
According to the DCSS plan, school nurses will administer the vaccine on a yet determined Friday and Saturday at the county’s mass vaccination site at Arbor Place Mall in the former Sears parking lot.
The vaccinations will start when the supply comes in, according to school system spokesperson Portia Lake.
She said once the supply comes in, the school system will have an accurate account of how many people can get vaccinated.
If enough vaccines are not available to vaccinate all school staff who want the shot, Superintendent Trent North said the school system will move to Phase B of its vaccination plan, which includes vaccinating employees that are school based, in order of schools that have the largest number of students in face to face learning. In Douglas, he said that order would be elementary schools first, followed by middle and high schools. He said educators in the classroom will take precedence.
North said the school system has identified 124 staff members with underlying health conditions that will get first priority.
DCSS has 3,200 employees, but fewer than 1,500 have said they plan to take the vaccine, North said.
Last month, the school system vaccinated about 200 employees that were at least 65-years-old. They have already received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“Our goal is to get as many employees vaccinated as possible,” North said in a statement. “As Superintendent of the Douglas County School System, I am grateful for Governor Kemp’s vaccination efforts. I know everyone wants the vaccine. Teachers have always been the Governor’s priority. The Douglas County School System Board of Education and I are tremendously thankful that Gov. Kemp is making teachers part of the 1B Priority.”
There had been much debate about teachers being included in the first wave of eligible vaccine recipients.
However, Kemp and many public health officials considered the elderly the most vulnerable to the virus. Seniors have accounted for 77% of the COVID-19 deaths in Georgia since the pandemic begun last March.
“Since the first vaccine was administered in Georgia last December, we remained focused on vaccinating the most vulnerable,” Kemp said in a news conference. “Thanks to encouraging allotment updates from the federal government and anticipated increases in our allocation over the next few weeks, we feel confident in expanding Georgia’s current vaccine eligibility.”
North said that Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark has helped the school system formulate the plan. The school system’s 16 nurses will administer the vaccine.
North said that employees that are hesitant to take the vaccine will have a Zoom call with Memark and other health professionals to answer questions about the vaccine.
“Knowledge is powerful,” North said. “We need more participation. We need more employees to take the vaccine.”
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said getting teachers and school staff vaccinated will help continue in-person learning.
“This is an important step in ensuring all Georgia students have access to in-person instruction and ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families,” Woods said in a statement released by the Georgia Department of Education. “It has been an incredibly challenging year for educators and families alike, but I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“As an educator, I am grateful for the hard work of the scientists who created and tested this vaccine. I appreciate Governor Kemp including teachers in the priority phases of vaccine administration and expanding eligibility as soon as healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
