Unusually cold temperatures over the weekend caused damage at several local schools and at the Douglas County Animal Shelter, officials said.
Five schools — New Manchester High, Lithia Springs High, Stewart Middle, Holly Springs Elementary, North Douglas Elementary — as well as the school system Transportation Department all suffered damage, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for Douglas County Schools.
“This week’s freezing temperatures affected several Douglas County School System buildings,” Lake said. “Six locations experienced burst pipes, ruptured sprinkler heads, and broken water heaters. The district has been working since Monday to address the damage.”
Lake said sprinkler contractors were working on school campuses Wednesday. She said repairs included replacing pipes, damaged drywall and ceiling tiles.
“DCSS expects all repairs to be complete before students return next Wednesday,” Lake said.
The Douglas County Animal Shelter has been dealing with water damage and power outages since Christmas Eve, Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski said.
Animals have been moved off-site damage until power and water are restored to the shelter.
“We’ve been working around the clock since Christmas Eve to control the flooding in numerous parts of the building,” Francikowski said. “When we shut off the water it seems like there were more leaks that popped up. At this point we are without water and we are without electricity in certain areas of the building. So with this going on our first concern is the animals and the staff in the building. We always want to make sure that everyone has adequate heat, food, water and shelter.”
Francikowski said Animal Services needs old and new towels, comforters and anything else that can be used as bedding for animals. The shelter is also taking donations of dog food and cat food.
While the shelter is closed to the public, anyone who would like to donate can drop off items in front of the animal shelter on Mack Road from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dennis Spinks donated five bags of dog food after he and his wife saw a story about the shelter on the TV news.
“They gotta eat, too,” said Spinks, who described himself and his wife as “dog lovers.”
The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, meanwhile, saw record demand but fared pretty well over the frigid weekend.
WSA Executive Director Gil Shearouse wrote in a letter to WSA board members that the area “experienced historically low temperatures for several consecutive days which led to water system problems all throughout the metro-Atlanta area.”
Several water systems around Douglas had widespread water outages and issued boil water notices, Shearouse wrote.
On Christmas Day and Monday, Dec. 26, WSA delivered approximately 26 million gallons of water a day — 20 million gallons from the county’s Bear Creek Water Treatment Plant and roughly 6 million gallons purchased from Cobb — an amount that is more than double the normal demand of 12 MGD, Shearouse told the Sentinel.
WSA also hit a peak hourly demand of 28 MGD, which is also a record, Shearouse said.
“This heightened demand was primarily due to homes’ and businesses’ pipes leaking from the low temperatures, as well as, customers leaving faucets dripping overnight,” Shearouse wrote to the WSA board. “We did have a few of our own system leaks to address, but it was not a significant source of the additional demand.”
WSA’s dispatch office, which handles after-hours and weekend problems, received over 800 calls from customers requesting assistance, Shearouse wrote. WSA crews handled 75 to 100 emergency cut-offs per day for customers due to busted pipes, or about 400 total between Friday and Monday.
Over the four-day event, employees in the maintenance and inspections departments put in well over 300 hours of overtime to deal with the issues.
“Our operators, crews, staff, and everyone involved worked tirelessly over the holidays to maintain our system’s operations, along with assisting many customers with getting water shut off to effect their own private repairs,” Shearouse wrote. “We could not have done this without a host of our employees across many of our departments working together to get through this event.”
