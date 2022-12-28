Water

Water leaks from the ceiling at the Douglas County Animal Shelter over the weekend. Animals have been moved off-site until repairs can be made. The county is asking for donations of towels and other items that can be used as bedding for animals.

 DC Animal Services/Special

Unusually cold temperatures over the weekend caused damage at several local schools and at the Douglas County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Five schools — New Manchester High, Lithia Springs High, Stewart Middle, Holly Springs Elementary, North Douglas Elementary — as well as the school system Transportation Department all suffered damage, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for Douglas County Schools.

