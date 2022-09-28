Scot Hudson

The Second Annual Scot Hudson Day and Toy Drive is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hudson’s Hickory House. Unopened toys will be collected for local children in memory of Hudson, who loved giving back to the community at Christmas.

Scot Hudson loved giving to others in the community. And it’s no surprise that Christmas was his favorite time of the year.

For the second year, his daughter Elena will be hosting a special day to honor Hudson, the late Hudson’s Hickory House owner who was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle last year.

