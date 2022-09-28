Scot Hudson loved giving to others in the community. And it’s no surprise that Christmas was his favorite time of the year.
For the second year, his daughter Elena will be hosting a special day to honor Hudson, the late Hudson’s Hickory House owner who was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle last year.
The Second Annual Scot Hudson Day and Toy Drive will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hudson’s Hickory House in Douglasville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Christmas was his absolute favorite time of the year,” Elena wrote in a Facebook post. “Every holiday season, Scot would actively ensure that local families were able to provide holiday joy. Throughout the years, he has helped countless families be able to provide for their children during Christmas season. As his daughter, I am honored to be able to continue my dad’s tradition and involve the community that he loved so much.”
Unopened toy donations will be collected during the event to provide to children this Christmas. Elena said the toys collected will be distributed in Douglas County through the Douglas County School System and S.H.A.R.E. House.
While the restaurant itself will be closed during the event Saturday, barbecue sandwich plates will be sold during the toy drive, with proceeds going to help children in the county.
The toy drive will continue through November, with donation bins being placed at Hudson’s and other local businesses. Email Elena at hhhelenahudson@gmail.com for information about having a toy donation bin placed at a local business.
