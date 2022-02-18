Scott, DCA unveil new mortgage program

Congressman David Scott (GA-13), together with Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn, recently announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund, a $354 million stimulus fund to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and past-due utilities.
Scott is a Democrat representing District 13 in the U.S. House. The district encompasses Douglas County, and parts of Cobb, Fulton, Clayton, Fayette and Henry counties.
In a YouTube post, Scott urged constituents to call his office while funds are available to qualified homeowners.
According to information in a press release issued by Scott’s office,
“Administered by Georgia’s DCA, the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund is financed by Congressman David Scott’s bill H.R. 1710, legislation included in the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last year which offered a $10 billion lifeline in federal funding for states to launch robust Homeowner Assistance Programs as a core part of the nation’s COVID-19 relief response.”
The fund was established and initially announced in January and notice of the access to funds to qualified homeowners came in the last week’s press release.
“With today’s launch of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ new homeowners’ assistance portal, thanks to our federal-state collaboration, Georgia’s working and middle-class homeowners who had a stroke of bad luck last year due to COVID-19 will be able to remain in the communities they love,” Scott stated in the release.
And DCA Commissioner Nunn echoed Scott’s sentiments.
“Modeled on federal guidelines and similarly aligned with a program that DCA administered following the Great Recession, this program will target what our data suggests is approximately 2.8% of Georgians or more than 35,000 households that are more than 90 days delinquent on their mortgage payments,” Nunn said.
As the state’s housing agency, the DCA is responsible for a myriad of affordable statewide housing programs, including the housing choice voucher program, development of affordable housing using tax credits, and the Georgia Dream program which helped 7,050 first-time homebuyers to buy homes.
“For millions across the country and thousands right here in metro-Atlanta struggling to make ends meet and stay afloat on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19, help is here,” said Scott. “Over the past few months, I’ve worked closely alongside Commissioner Nunn and community partners to connect Georgia homeowners in crisis with their share of the $10 billion Homeownership Assistance Fund that I secured in the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.”
Following the announcement Congressman Scott also responded to a separate email request for comment on the program’s progress.
“The response to this effort has been overwhelming and my staff is working hard to connect residents across Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with the resources available through the Georgia DCA to assist with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance or utility payments,” he said.
Homeowners may visit georgiamortgageassistance.ga.gov to apply. Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents. For more information, contact the DCA at haf@dca.ga.gov or at 1.877.519.4443.
