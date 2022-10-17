Seabreeze

The Seabreeze Seafood Restaurant on Highway 5 closed Saturday after 15 years in Douglasville. 

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Seabreeze Seafood Restaurant on Highway 5 has closed.

Patrons were greeted with a locked door and window sign on Sunday that the restaurant is no longer operating at the Douglasville location.

Trending Videos