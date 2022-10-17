The Seabreeze Seafood Restaurant on Highway 5 has closed.
Patrons were greeted with a locked door and window sign on Sunday that the restaurant is no longer operating at the Douglasville location.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Seabreeze Seafood Restaurant on Highway 5 has closed.
Patrons were greeted with a locked door and window sign on Sunday that the restaurant is no longer operating at the Douglasville location.
The sign stated that the restaurant could not reach a lease agreement, and was shutting down on Saturday.
“We would like to thank our dedicated patrons of over 15 years,” the sign read. “It was our honor to serve you.”
According to the sign, the restaurant is seeking another Douglasville location and encourage patrons to visit its locations in Mableton, Hampton and Lilburn.
“We are actively seeking properties in the area to open a new location,” the sign read. “Until then, please visit one of our 3 Atlanta area locations at the addresses below.”
Seabreeze becomes at least the third restaurant to close in the area in the last year.
Broad Street Station on the O’Neal Plaza closed in October of 2021 after opening in the old Irish Bred Pub.
The owner cited low sales and the pandemic as reasons for the closure.
Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q closed its Douglasville location earlier this year.
Another barbecue place — Smokin’ Cherry’s BBQ — opened in July in the old Williams Brothers location, but it has since closed.
However, on the east side of the county, Chipotle and an urgent care center are opening on the spot of the former Ruby Tuesday, which was demolished.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.