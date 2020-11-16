Two COVID-19 vaccines have cleared major testing hurdles over the past week.
On Monday, pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that final-phase testing of the vaccine it is producing shows nearly 95% effectiveness at preventing the virus. More than 700 volunteers in Atlanta were among those who received the vaccine during trials, Emory University researchers announced Monday.
Pfizer announced last Monday its vaccine has shown 90% effectiveness.
“This is a great day for science and a great day for hope that we will see the end of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” said Dr. Colleen Kelley, an Emory infectious-diseases professor who helped lead the university’s Moderna vaccine trials.
With FDA approval, Kelley and other health experts estimate COVID-19 vaccines could be distributed as early as next month for hospital workers, first responders, elderly persons and those with chronic health issues. The general public would receive vaccines later next year, possibly by spring or summer.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, called vaccines “the light at the end of the tunnel” in an interview with the county government’s DCTV last Friday.
But Memark and Dr. Carlos del Rio, a leading Emory University epidemiologist, reiterated that while the vaccines are promising, they are still several months away for most people. And with the holidays coming up, both doctors said they’re concerned about people gathering for the holidays.
Memark points to confirmed cases in Douglas County that have continued to rise. Douglas County’s confirmed case rate of 205 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks is considered high transmission by the state of Georgia.
She said in the interview with the county on Friday that at that time Wellstar Douglas Hospital did not have any ICU beds available.
The statewide seven-day moving average, which shows the average of the previous seven days confirmed case counts, was at 2,013.4 on Monday, up 69% from the seven-day moving average at the beginning of October of 1,193.4 but still under the peak seven-day moving average of over 3,500 in July.
Memark continued to stress the importance of mask-wearing, washing your hands and keeping your distance.
She pointed to local schools, which have so far seen limited spread, as a sign of how effective mask wearing is.
“We are not having a lot of transmission within classrooms because they’re all wearing masks,” Memark said. “What we’re seeing though is they’re bringing it in from outside the classroom. So whatever’s happening in the community — parties and gatherings and socializing — they’re getting it outside, they’re bringing it in. But its transmission stops within because everybody’s wearing masks and trying to be as far apart as possible. That’s a great lesson for us. We’ve just got to keep pushing just a little bit longer so we can get this wiped out and move on with our lives.”
Reporting from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
