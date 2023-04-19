Last month’s Youth Peace Summit was packed and, justifiably so, said Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks. While it was planned well in advance, it came on the heels of the deaths of two youths, who were killed while attending a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Sparks hopes that the second summit, which will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., will be equally well-attended. The event will take place in the Community Room at the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road. All concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.

