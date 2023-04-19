Last month’s Youth Peace Summit was packed and, justifiably so, said Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks. While it was planned well in advance, it came on the heels of the deaths of two youths, who were killed while attending a Sweet 16 birthday party.
Sparks hopes that the second summit, which will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., will be equally well-attended. The event will take place in the Community Room at the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road. All concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.
Sparks said there is still work to do.
“Prior to the last summit, we challenged the community to attend, due to the seriousness of the matter,” he said. “And they showed up because they are concerned.”
But last month’s summit was just an introduction to what the police department increasingly sees: violence committed by teens, access to guns stolen in car break-ins, lack of parental responsibility, house parties, gang influence and participation, and the negative effects of social media and drill music.
Piggybacking on the previous summit, this one will be also held at the end of the April 22 Youth Against Violence (YAV) session and will focus on conflict resolution. YAV facilitator De Wayne Martin will lead the discussion on how to resolve disagreements peacefully.
“We heard from several speakers who talked about the issues and, in a couple of cases, how violence has affected their lives,” Sparks said. “Then we looked at possible solutions and what we need to do as a community.”
Speakers included Monique Rivarde, whose son Bobby Tillman was stomped to death in 2010 when a house party was abruptly ended by the parents when more than 100 kids showed up, and Sierra Knight, a Kennesaw State University student whose friend was shot to death near campus. Other speakers included members of the police department’s Rising Men of Douglasville and Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine.
Sparks said now is the time to put in the work to make a difference.
“Please come out Saturday and show your concern, your commitment,” Sparks said. “It takes all of us — youths, parents, the community, law enforcement, everyone — to make Douglasville and Douglas County a safe place to live.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.