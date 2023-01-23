Former Douglasville City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal has announced his candidacy for mayor of Douglasville.
Segal was elected to the council in 2015 and served a four-year term as the representative from Ward 5, which covers the east side of the city. He did not seek reelection in 2019.
Segal is the first announced challenger to two-term incumbent Mayor Rochelle Robinson, who defeated incumbent Harvey Persons eight years ago and ran unopposed in her 2019 reelection bid.
“I didn’t seek reelection when I completed my term on the city council because I had completed all the goals I had set for my time in office,” Segal said. “Now I have new goals.”
These goals are centered around our city employees, law enforcement and economic development, Segal said.
Segal is a 23-year resident and homeowner in the city of Douglasville and is a long-time advocate for citizen involvement in local governments and for government transparency, and has encouraged people to “Get informed and Get involved.”
Segal has earned both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Accounting and Master of Business Administration (MBA) and has over 35 years of accounting and finance work experience in the tourism/entertainment, financial services/real estate, consumer products and local/state government sectors.
Segal has also completed the Regional Economic & Leadership Development Program through the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, and received the Economic Development Finance Professional certification from the National Development Council.
Segal also is an alumnus of the Douglasville Police Department’s Citizen Law Enforcement Academy.
“This combination of education and work experience makes me uniquely qualified to lead the city of Douglasville as mayor,” Segal said.
Segal currently serves on the board of directors of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, and previously served on the board of directors of Beyond the Front Porch, Inc., a Douglas County-based nonprofit.
Segal has received recognitions for his support of the programs from both the Douglasville Police Department and the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, and at his last meeting as a member of the Douglasville City Council, Segal was presented with a key to the city.
Richard and Rachel Segal are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary this year, and have one son, Ryan.
In addition to mayor, the Ward 2, Post 2 seat held by Councilman Mark Adams, the Ward 4 seat held by Councilman Chris Watts and the Ward 5 seat held by Councilman Howard Estes — who won Segal’s old seat in 2019 — are on the ballot later this year.
The mayor and city council seats are nonpartisan in Douglasville.
Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
