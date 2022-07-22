A traffic stop in Temple led to the arrest of three Douglas County men for allegedly possessing felony amounts of drugs and weapons.

On July 19, a Temple police officer was patrolling the area of Highway 112 and the I-20 bridge looking for a suspect that had just fled from another traffic stop. While patrolling police observed a red 2021 Toyota Camry sitting on the bridge that then pulled out behind the police car.

